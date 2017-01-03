Indoor HarborMarket reopens at Rhode Saturday

The Kenosha Indoor HarborMarket will reopen Saturday in the Rhode Theater with an expanded roster of vendors, live music and some craft merchants. While many of the indoor regulars are back after a two-week holiday break, a new configuration will allow for 30 more vendors this season in the Rhode Theater, 514 56th St. Primarily a market with a heavy emphasis on food, there will be some non-food vendors.

