How patient will we be on changes in Kenosha?
If you want to waste an hour or so, research the origin and many variations of this expression. There are tens of thousands of references to patience in English language printed works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|Mon
|Nnh
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Champ
|1,944
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Jan 26
|WelbyMD
|822
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 24
|latrina
|8
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Blaze
|85
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC