Hate crime claimed in vandalism incident
A member of local progressive group Forward Kenosha said she was a "victim of hate" because her vehicle and a yard sign were vandalized. Over the weekend, Colleen Kappeler said someone slashed her tires and wrote a racial slur on her family's yard sign that promoted women's rights, Black Lives Matter and kindness in the 4200 block of Fifth Avenue.
