Gas main leak disrupts neighborhood

14 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

A crew was working on a water line at about 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of 36th Avenue when ground shifting due to the work ruptured a nearby gas line. Battalion Chief Matt Haerter said the Kenosha Fire Department monitored air quality in nearby homes and held children who were returning to their homes on a school bus until We Energies was able to close the leak.

