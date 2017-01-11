Gas main leak disrupts neighborhood
A crew was working on a water line at about 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of 36th Avenue when ground shifting due to the work ruptured a nearby gas line. Battalion Chief Matt Haerter said the Kenosha Fire Department monitored air quality in nearby homes and held children who were returning to their homes on a school bus until We Energies was able to close the leak.
