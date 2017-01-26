Fresh Thyme adds new ingredient to local supermarket competition
When Fresh Thyme Farmers Market opens its doors Wednesday, it will be the 50th store of perhaps the fastest-growing grocery store chain in the United States. The Kenosha store, located at 7100 Green Bay Road in Southport Plaza, focuses on organic and natural foods, vitamins, supplements and meal solutions.
