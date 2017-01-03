Former DA faces disciplinary complaint

Former DA faces disciplinary complaint

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Retiring District Attorney Robert Zapf is facing the possible temporary suspension of his law license after the Office of Lawyer Regulation filed a complaint against him for his failure to disclose evidence planting by a police officer in a murder case. The state office, which prosecutes allegations of attorney misconduct, filed a three-count complaint against Zapf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Next 9
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mon PONY 1,940
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Jan 1 lucious from racine 2
Greg Hunt Jan 1 Blaze 2
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) Jan 1 LeRoy-----da reel... 37
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,148

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC