Downtown Kenosha rally seeks protection of Obamacare provisions

Dozens of residents rallied in downtown Kenosha Sunday, calling for Congress to have a plan in place before repealing the Affordable Care Act. About 70 members of Forward Kenosha marched and picketed in front of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's office, saying they want the Wisconsin Republican and legislators to halt the process that would revoke what's commonly known as Obamacare.

