Downtown Kenosha Inc. works toward goals
While Downtown Kenosha Inc. is searching for a new executive director, the board and its committees still have some projects to complete and some new ones to launch. Board leaders Kevin Ervin and Paul McDonough said 2016 was somewhat of a landmark year, with several new projects begun and the maturing of some existing ones.
