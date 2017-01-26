Daddies, daughters dance the night away
Dedicated Dads, a fatherhood outreach program of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, held its first daddy-daughter dance on Friday night at Lincoln Middle School. Sharmain Harris, who directs the program, said he noticed other organizations hosting the events and wanted to offer something special for the dads with daughters who participate in Dedicated Dads.
