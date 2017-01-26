Curious Kenosha: Why did we need a re...

Curious Kenosha: Why did we need a referendum for athletic facilities?

An anonymous Curious Kenosha visitor asks: "If there was $4.3 million surplus in the school budget, why did us taxpayers have to vote and fund the new Bradford Stadium and Tremper ?" While non-aficionados of fast-food chicken nuggets might be inclined to say, "Nuggets is nuggets," the dollars that go into funding the Kenosha Unified School District budget - or really any other properly planned budget for that matter - can't be thought of the same way. That is, funding approved for one expenditure can't typically be used to pay for a different expense altogether, particularly not without likely creating a chain reaction of financial complications that could lead to serious negative consequences for schools, students and, yes, us taxpayers.

