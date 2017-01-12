Chinese students visit Whittier Elementary
Whittier Elementary School welcomed a group of visitors from the opposite side of the globe to make new friends and discover the many differences of an entirely foreign language and culture. Two educators, 13 sixth-grade students and an interpreter from the Changyang Branch of Beijing Primary School are spending their week in Kenosha with Whittier host families.
