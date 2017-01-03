Charges: KPD officer punched doctor in dispute over wife
A Kenosha Police officer arrested while on duty Sunday was charged Tuesday with battery, disorderly conduct and misconduct in public office. According to the criminal complaint, an emergency room physician at Kenosha Hospital told police he had been "seeing" West's wife for about a month.
