Brantner faces re-trial in 1990 murder of woman 47 mins ago
A 63-year-old Kenosha truck driver will face another trial in the 1990 murder of an 18-year-old woman. A judge ruled Monday that Dennis Brantner will be re-tried in the death of Berit Beck.
