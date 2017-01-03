Bitter cold threatens the homeless
Without a family friend to stay with on Friday, Jamey Smalley would have been stuck sleeping in an abandoned building or huddled on a park bench out in the cold. Without shelter, Smalley seeks temporary respite during the day at Simmons Library, fast food restaurants and even Kenosha Medical Center.
