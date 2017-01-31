Band-O-Rama at 60 a " bigger and better
Parents, grandparents and families packed the Indian Trail High School and Academy gymnasium Saturday to watch and listen as more than 1,600 music students performed in the 60th annual Kenosha Unified School District Band-O-Rama. Other spectators took to the Indian Trail auditorium to view the performance via live-feed, while those who couldn't make it to Indian Trail could stream the event live on Channel 20. For guest conductor Calvin Hofer, it was the first time leading so many musicians, ranging from beginners to advance, grades 5-12.
