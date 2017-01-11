Authorities nab, charge suspected bank robber
A fugitive wanted since September on charges that he robbed three Kenosha banks in one day appeared in court Wednesday. According to Kenosha Police, he was taken into custody Tuesday in Kenosha by U.S. Marshals with the assistance of Kenosha Police officers.
