Aurora revealed as developer of land ...

Aurora revealed as developer of land near I-94

15 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

"Aurora Health Care is always looking for better ways to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient health care," according to a statement from Doug Koch, president of the company's Racine, Kenosha and Northern Illinois Patient Service Market. "To better serve our growing number of patients in the Kenosha area, Aurora is proposing to build an ambulatory surgery center and professional office building west of I-94 and north of Highway 50." Aurora hopes to build a 100,000-square-foot, three-story ambulatory care center and a three-story, 100,000-square-foot medical office building.

