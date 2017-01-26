Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case moved to juvenile court
There are 2 comments on the Kenosha News story from Tuesday Jan 24, titled Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case moved to juvenile court. In it, Kenosha News reports that:
The case against a 16-year-old boy accused of being part of a group of people who fatally shot a Kenosha man in October is on hold while his attorneys file an appeal. Latonio D. Simpson is among five people charged with the death of Willie Owens, who was shot in his front yard after earlier trying to break up a dispute involving some members of the group.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Kenosha News.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,924
|
#1 Tuesday Jan 24
My guess is his grandma was a welfare refugee to Wisconsin from Cabrini-Green back in the 1980s. His dad was a gang-member.
|
#2 Tuesday
Of course,
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|WelbyMD
|822
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Tue
|latrina
|8
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Bad Bob
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Blaze
|85
|Greg Hunt
|Jan 22
|LeRoy-----da reel...
|5
|Best Fish Fry in Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie Area (Feb '13)
|Jan 22
|Bad Bob
|13
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|Vlad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC