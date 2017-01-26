Animals are the stars at 7-year-olda s birthday party in Kenosha
In lieu of gifts for himself, Micah asked guests to bring food items and other goods as donations for the Oconomowoc-based nonprofit Wildlife in Need Center, where Alex Schlecht, a Carthage College graduate, serves as an educator and DNR-licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Right from the start, Schlecht had the children's rapt and enthusiastic attention while they sat on the floor in the warehouse of Buskirk Construction, 4239 Green Bay Road, each of the kids sporting cone-shaped and colorful birthday caps.
