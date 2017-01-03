Alderman wants officer terminated

20 hrs ago

A Kenosha alderman is seeking the termination of a Kenosha police officer who was arrested after a New Year's Day incident. Ald. Kevin Mathewson, of Kenosha's 8th District, contacted Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis Sunday, asking the chief to recommend the termination of Officer Kendal West at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission.

