Activists show support for Planned Parenthood
A handful of activists delivered wire hangers and women's health pamphlets to House Speaker Paul Ryan's downtown Kenosha office Monday afternoon. The effort was in response to Republican opposition to the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood.
