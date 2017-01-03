A splash of neon: Young artists experiment in color
Every month, the Southwest branch of the Kenosha Public Library becomes a studio where budding artists learn about the work of famous artists the like of Jackson Pollock or Vincent van Gogh. Friday, the room turned into The Factory and the children colored Campbell's soup cans in neon colors like the works of pop artist Andy Warhol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|6 hr
|Semper Fi
|11
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|17 hr
|Vlad
|3
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|17 hr
|Vlad
|15
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 6
|Jones 33
|1,941
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Jan 1
|lucious from racine
|2
|Greg Hunt
|Jan 1
|Blaze
|2
|Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12)
|Jan 1
|LeRoy-----da reel...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC