A splash of neon: Young artists experiment in color

Every month, the Southwest branch of the Kenosha Public Library becomes a studio where budding artists learn about the work of famous artists the like of Jackson Pollock or Vincent van Gogh. Friday, the room turned into The Factory and the children colored Campbell's soup cans in neon colors like the works of pop artist Andy Warhol.

