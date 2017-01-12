a 48 Hoursa comes to kenosha
CBS' "48 Hours" will feature the views of residents in a county that narrowly favored President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration takes place Jan. 20. The "48 Hours" crew, with Emmy award-winning reporter Erin Moriarity, talked with several locals at the diner, 4914 Seventh Ave., for a show that will air at 7 p.m. on Inauguration Day. Trump will be sworn in at 11 a.m. that day.
