Western Kenosha Kiwanis delivering good cheer
With many local residents bundled up at home, the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha will be out making special deliveries. The organization is holding its annual food delivery today with 225 food baskets - stuffed with all of the main ingredients for a holiday meal - set to go to local families in need.
