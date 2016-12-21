This insane 1965 Chevrolet Impala was actually built for the street

Out Of Hand: This outrageous '65 Impala was Chuck Schroedl's first car, and his parents agreed to let him buy it because it wasn't a "muscle car"! Chuck Schroedl came of age before teenagers had 400 channels of cable TV, endless video games, and unlimited cell phone data to monopolize their attention. That left a lot of brain power to focus on cars, and as he approached driving age Schroedl devoted all of it to thinking about fast cars.

