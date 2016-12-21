Snapshot: Managing the Blood Center o...

Snapshot: Managing the Blood Center of Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Kenosha News

Aaron Deno has to balance many abilities while supervising Kenosha's Blood Center of Wisconsin facility at 8064 39th Ave. plus the location in Racine - and that's fine with him. "I've always had a very strong predisposition for science and problem solving," Deno said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greg Hunt Mon Laurie 1
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Dec 20 Taylor 1
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Dec 18 Pony Boy 1,939
News US life expectancy falls Dec 17 hatchet girl 6
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
News Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc... Nov '16 Bad Bob 3
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC