Short evacuation after kitchen fire in Kenosha apartment

The Kenosha Fire Department was called to the Briarcliff Apartment Complex, 1928 89th St., about 10:40 a.m. and found black smoke billowing from the patio door in a first-floor unit. Battalion Chief Wes Bernhardt said the man who lived in the apartment had left food on the stove unattended and it ignited and started the kitchen on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.