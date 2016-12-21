Short evacuation after kitchen fire i...

Short evacuation after kitchen fire in Kenosha apartment

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Kenosha News

The Kenosha Fire Department was called to the Briarcliff Apartment Complex, 1928 89th St., about 10:40 a.m. and found black smoke billowing from the patio door in a first-floor unit. Battalion Chief Wes Bernhardt said the man who lived in the apartment had left food on the stove unattended and it ignited and started the kitchen on fire.

