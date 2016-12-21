Shalom Center tops $100,000 goal to fund shelter
Barely one week after appealing to the public to "circle " in support of a $100,000 matching funds campaign for its permanent homeless shelter, the Shalom Center has announced that it has hit that mark and more. With gifts ranging from $17 to $30,000, by Tuesday the campaign had hit $61,497.
