Santa visits Frank Elementary
The first day of winter brought Santa Claus to Frank Elementary School, prompting much laughter and a few tears from grateful students and staff. Thanks to a joint community effort led by Walgreens and Rust-Oleum, 408 kids received wrapped gifts and 10 adopted families will share a merrier Christmas.
