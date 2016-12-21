Santa In A Shoebox comes to Kenosha

Dozens of volunteers toiled to box and decorate donated gift items as part of the Santa In A Shoebox program Friday at Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, 6800 Pershing Blvd. Santa in a Shoebox seeks to provide necessities such as toiletries, socks and other small items along with small gifts to those in need. The items are placed in shoeboxes, then wrapped.

