Santa In A Shoebox comes to Kenosha
Dozens of volunteers toiled to box and decorate donated gift items as part of the Santa In A Shoebox program Friday at Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, 6800 Pershing Blvd. Santa in a Shoebox seeks to provide necessities such as toiletries, socks and other small items along with small gifts to those in need. The items are placed in shoeboxes, then wrapped.
