PolitiFact: Fact-checking Bernie Sanders on retirement savings
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to a crowd of over 8000 at the Expo Center at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Tuesday evening, March 10, 2016 in Tampa. Fifty percent of workers ages 55 to 64 have "zero" money "in the bank as they enter retirement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|18 hr
|PONY
|1,940
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Semper Fi
|8
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Sun
|lucious from racine
|2
|Greg Hunt
|Sun
|Blaze
|2
|Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|LeRoy-----da reel...
|37
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC