One snow down; One two go a " then another blast of cold
Cloudy, damp air in lower levels of the atmosphere may produce spotty freezing drizzle, as temperatures hover near 30 degrees. The low pressure center is forecast to pass south of the area midday Saturday, causing winds to increase from the northwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
|Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc...
|Nov '16
|Bad Bob
|3
|Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Vlad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC