New year, new hope: Local religious leaders offer messages of peace, unity for 2017
In the aftermath of the presidential election, many are bleary-eyed from the roller-coaster campaign. This has been a divisive time, ending in lost friendships and family discord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|2 hr
|Semper Fi
|8
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|13 hr
|lucious from racine
|2
|Greg Hunt
|13 hr
|Blaze
|2
|Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12)
|13 hr
|LeRoy-----da reel...
|37
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC