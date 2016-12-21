Museum set to host a Not So Frosty Festa starting Wednesday
Local residents are invited to grab their Hawaiian shirts and attend the "Not So Frosty Fest" on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kenosha Public Museaum, 5500 First Ave. Visitors can participate in a variety of Hawaiian-themed, family activities. Residents can make a volcano erupt, dissect a real flower, create Polynesian stick maps and learn about coral reefs.
