Museum set to host a Not So Frosty Fe...

Museum set to host a Not So Frosty Festa starting Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Kenosha News

Local residents are invited to grab their Hawaiian shirts and attend the "Not So Frosty Fest" on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kenosha Public Museaum, 5500 First Ave. Visitors can participate in a variety of Hawaiian-themed, family activities. Residents can make a volcano erupt, dissect a real flower, create Polynesian stick maps and learn about coral reefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) 22 hr Shepherdlover 36
Greg Hunt Dec 26 Laurie 1
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Dec 20 Taylor 1
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Dec 18 Pony Boy 1,939
News US life expectancy falls Dec 17 hatchet girl 6
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,636

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC