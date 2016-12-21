Man found dead after standoff

Kenosha Police Department units responded to the scene in downtown Kenosha on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street around 4:45 p.m. What evolved into a standoff ended around 6 p.m. with reports the individual was dead in the vehicle. The 18-year-old Kenosha man had been sitting in a vehicle with tinted windows and with multiple firearms, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.