Kenosha set to settle police discrimination suit
The City Council on Monday could settle an employment discrimination lawsuit brought against the city by its most senior police lieutenant. Jane E. Finley filed suit in federal court last year alleging that then-Police Chief John Morrissey had not promoted any minority officers including Finley, who is Hispanic.
