Kenosha Police investigating possible abduction attempt
According to the Kenosha Unified School District, the incident occurred Tuesday in the 4000 block of 28th Avenue, which is near Bullen Middle School and Bradford High School. A 12-year-old girl was on the sidewalk when she was reportedly approached by a male in a vehicle who waved at her and asked her to get in his vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
|Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc...
|Nov '16
|Bad Bob
|3
|Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Vlad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC