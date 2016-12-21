Kenosha native takes reins at Kemper Center
Lisa Dretske, who spent many hours at the Anderson Art Center as a child, is hoping to introduce more people to the Kemper Center as its new executive director. "I grew up visiting Anderson Art Center," said Dretske, who started in her new role this week.
