Kenosha Fire CAREs at Christmas
Kenosha Firefighters Community Assistance Response Effort treated nearly 60 underprivileged kids to a day of food, gifts and plenty of fun at Monkey Joe's, 4237 Green Bay Road, on Thursday. The organization collected and distributed 160 toys, which were donated by the Stateline Toy Collectors Club in Marengo, Ill.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
|Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc...
|Nov '16
|Bad Bob
|3
|Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Vlad
|4
