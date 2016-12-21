Kenosha area firms among those seeking to hire in 2017
New products and expansions have some local manufacturers considering workforce expansion amid pressure nationally to increase wages and benefits to attract skilled laborers. A survey by ASQ, a global research organization based in Milwaukee, indicates that many U.S. companies were looking to increase their workforce and pay in the upcoming year.
