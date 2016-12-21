Holiday House toy, food distribution begins
The annual Goodfellows Holiday House toy giveaway started Monday, providing families with toys and food vouchers to help make their holidays happy. Kenosha Christmas Charities Inc. sponsors the event, with help from Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Festival Foods, along with other community organizations.
