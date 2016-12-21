Flu on the rise in Wisconsin, but hasna t hit Kenosha, yet
The flu hasn't hit Kenosha County, but local health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated before it's too late. "It hasn't hit the southeastern region of the state, yet," said Cynthia Johnson, health officer with the Kenosha County Health Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12)
|Dec 28
|Shepherdlover
|36
|Greg Hunt
|Dec 26
|Laurie
|1
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC