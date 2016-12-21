Flu on the rise in Wisconsin, but has...

Flu on the rise in Wisconsin, but hasna t hit Kenosha, yet

The flu hasn't hit Kenosha County, but local health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated before it's too late. "It hasn't hit the southeastern region of the state, yet," said Cynthia Johnson, health officer with the Kenosha County Health Department.

