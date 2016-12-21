Families flock to New Yeara s Eve at RecPlex, YMCA
Hundreds of children skated, swam, danced and rock-climbed their way into the New Year at family-friendly events Saturday at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and the Kenosha YMCA. "I thought we could start a new tradition," Rosann Lewis, of Kenosha, said of her decision to ring in 2017 at the YMCA with her grandchildren Carter, Anna and Taylor Stefanich, ages 12, 9 and 6, respectively.
