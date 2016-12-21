City to offer expanded bus service

The city of Kenosha will extend bus service hours, add new vehicles and extend routes to business parks in Paris and Pleasant Prairie beginning Jan. 1. The effort is part of the city's five-year Capital Improvement Plan, with some $1.5 million allocated for new equipment and about $100,000 for another rubber-wheeled trolley, to be used downtown in the summer. "It's 80-20 money, which means 80 percent is coming from the federal government and 20 percent is funded by the local.

