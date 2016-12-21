City to offer expanded bus service
The city of Kenosha will extend bus service hours, add new vehicles and extend routes to business parks in Paris and Pleasant Prairie beginning Jan. 1. The effort is part of the city's five-year Capital Improvement Plan, with some $1.5 million allocated for new equipment and about $100,000 for another rubber-wheeled trolley, to be used downtown in the summer. "It's 80-20 money, which means 80 percent is coming from the federal government and 20 percent is funded by the local.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
|Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc...
|Nov '16
|Bad Bob
|3
|Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Vlad
|4
