Chicago family visits site where skeletal remains found along I-94
The family of a man whose skeletal remains were found along an Interstate 94 frontage road last spring met with Kenosha Police this week. Surveyors working along the 5300 block of the west Frontage Road in Paris found human skeletal remains on April 5. The bones were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth, Texas, and DNA analysis was used to identify the remains as those of Hozia D. Jackson of Chicago, who was reported missing by his family in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Shepherdlover
|36
|Greg Hunt
|Dec 26
|Laurie
|1
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|US life expectancy falls
|Dec 17
|hatchet girl
|6
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC