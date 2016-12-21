Chicago family visits site where skel...

Chicago family visits site where skeletal remains found along I-94

Tuesday

The family of a man whose skeletal remains were found along an Interstate 94 frontage road last spring met with Kenosha Police this week. Surveyors working along the 5300 block of the west Frontage Road in Paris found human skeletal remains on April 5. The bones were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth, Texas, and DNA analysis was used to identify the remains as those of Hozia D. Jackson of Chicago, who was reported missing by his family in 2012.

