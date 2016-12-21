Boiler problem sends many home from Mahone
Many who braved the subzero temperatures opted to keep on their winter jackets, hats and gloves while inside the building as maintenance dealt with a faulty boiler. The mechanical issue restricted heat throughout the building and sent many students home for the day, causing confusion and frustration for a number of parents.
