Badly decomposed body found in Kenosha by tourists
A West Virginia family vacationing in southeastern Wisconsin made a grim discovery -- a body along Lake Michigan. Members of the Hall family told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, they were hiking along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the village of Somers, near Kenosha, when their son, Christian, saw something.
