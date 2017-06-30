Woman rescues car from Kennewick brus...

Woman rescues car from Kennewick brush fire

Mary Miller of Kennewick rushes to rescue her car from a fast-moving brush fire Monday on North Edison Street. Since Sunday, Hanford firefighters have been battling the Silver Dollar fire, trying to "keep it from encroaching on civilian inhabited regions" says officials with the Hanford Fire Department's union firefighters.

