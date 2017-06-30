Woman rescues car from Kennewick brush fire
Mary Miller of Kennewick rushes to rescue her car from a fast-moving brush fire Monday on North Edison Street. Since Sunday, Hanford firefighters have been battling the Silver Dollar fire, trying to "keep it from encroaching on civilian inhabited regions" says officials with the Hanford Fire Department's union firefighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich...
|Sat
|Rafael
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC