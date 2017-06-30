Sentencing of former teacher Tonie An...

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases

The parent of a victim speaks in Benton County Superior Court before Tonie Ann Reiboldt addresses Judge Bruce Spanner during her sentencing hearing at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick. The former Kennewick middle school teacher admitted in May to sending nude pictures and videos of herself to young teen boys through Snapchat and raping one of them.

