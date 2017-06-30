Our Voice: Dona t miss chance to meet...

Our Voice: Dona t miss chance to meet candidates

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election will be mailed next week in Benton and Franklin counties, so now would be a great time to start thinking about who will get your vote. Odd-year elections such as this one focus more on nonpartisan races for city councils and school boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris L. Murphy Tue cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Tue cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Tue cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,726 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC